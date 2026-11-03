Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday presented appointment recommendation letters to 8,169 newly appointed Vidya Sahayaks (assistant teachers) and said they would play an important role in shaping the future of Viksit Bharat.

Gujarat CM distributes appointment letters to 8,169 Vidya Sahayaks, announces 10,000 more recruitments

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The appointment letters were distributed during a felicitation ceremony organised at Trimandir in Adalaj, in the presence of Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja and Minister of State for Education Rivabaa Jadeja.

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Addressing the newly appointed teachers, Patel said they would be the guardians of the country's future and urged them to nurture students in a manner that enables them to contribute meaningfully to the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Highlighting women's participation in the recruitment process, the Chief Minister said that more than 6,000 women candidates had been selected out of the over 8,000 recruited Vidya Sahayaks, reflecting the growing presence of Nari Shakti in the education sector.

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He said the recruitment had been conducted through a transparent, merit-based process, adding that the joy and pride of parents and family members were evident as candidates secured government jobs through their hard work.

Patel also announced that the Education Department was planning to recruit around 10,000 more teachers in the coming period.

Emphasising the importance of the teaching profession, he said teachers hold a respected position in society and that people continue to acknowledge the contribution of their teachers irrespective of how successful they become in other professions.

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Citing the example of Saint Dnyaneshwar, Patel urged teachers to exercise responsibility while using digital platforms and social media, stressing that their behaviour and conduct have a lasting impact on children's minds.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav and Shala Praveshotsav initiatives launched in Gujarat under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the programmes had developed into a major movement with visible positive results.

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Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja said the Gujarat government had completed a historic recruitment process for approximately 12,000 Vidya Sahayaks based on merit, transparency and technology to strengthen primary education in the state.

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He said the recruitment included approximately 11,000 vacancies for Gujarati-medium Classes 1 to 5 and around 987 vacancies for other mediums.

Referring to the National Education Policy, Vaja stressed the importance of foundational literacy, numeracy, skill development and experiential learning. He urged teachers to make classrooms more engaging through activities, stories, experiments and technology rather than relying on rote learning.

Minister of State for Education Rivabaa Jadeja congratulated the newly appointed teachers and said educators played a crucial role not only in imparting knowledge but also in shaping children's thinking, personality and character.

She emphasised that education should focus on values, skills and technology alongside basic literacy, expressing confidence that the newly appointed teachers would bring pride to Gujarat and the country.

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The ceremony was attended by District Panchayat President Rajesh Patel, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Chairman Mukesh Pandya, Commissioner of Schools Anand Patel, Collector Ravindra Khatele and Director of Primary Education Prakash Trivedi, among other officials.