ICRI, EC-Council join hands to launch certification programme in Ethical Hacking and Cybersecurity, details here

ICRI has announced a strategic collaboration with EC-Council, a leading global authority in cybersecurity with an objective to launch a cutting-edge joint programme in ethical hacking and cybersecurity. ICRI and EC-Council have joined hands to launch a joint programme in ethical hacking and cybersecurity. (Representative image)

A press release informed that the joint programme is designed to prepare students for the growing demand in critical fields of ethical hacking and cybersecurity.

The new joint programme is aimed at bridging the gap between theoretical learning and practical application, thereby offering students the opportunity to engage in realistic cybersecurity scenarios, said the press release.

The foundation of the new programme lies in the increasing need for skilled cybersecurity professionals. It envisages providing a valuable pathway for students to gain a competitive edge and enter the job market with confidence.

Through the certification programme, learners will gain hands-on experience in penetration testing methods and essential hacking practices.

Additionally, it will also enhance learners’ technical skills, and equip them with real-world experience essential for success in the cybersecurity industry, the release informed.

Notably, a comprehensive boot camp is also a part of this new programme as part of which an in-depth training in ethical hacking techniques and core cybersecurity principles will be provided to the learners.

Kanishk Dugal, COO of ICRI, spoke about the new programme and said it will provide students with unparalleled training and practical knowledge in ethical hacking and cybersecurity.

“Our goal is to ensure that graduates are thoroughly prepared to meet the challenges of the cybersecurity landscape and excel in their careers,” Dugal said.