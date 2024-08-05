CSAB 2024 Special Round-1 seat allocation results out at csab.nic.in, direct link to check here

The Central Seat Allocation Board has released the CSAB 2024 Special Round 1 seat allotment results 2024 today, August 5. Candidates who applied for the special round seat allocation counselling process can check their results on the official website of CSAB at csab.nic.in. CSAB 2024 Special Round-1 seat allocation results have been released at csab.nic.in, the direct link to check is given here.

With the declaration of the results, candidates can now exercise any one of the following willingness options from August 5 to August 7, 2024:

Freeze

Slide

Float

Surrender allotted seat and participate In CSAB Special Round-II

Withdraw: Surrender allotted seat and not participate in CSAB Special Round-II

Exit: Seat not allotted in Special Round-I, and not willing to participate in the Special Round 2.

The online reporting can also be done during this period.

Besides, the last date to exercise Surrender/Withdraw/Exit options is August 8, until 3 PM.

The CSAB Special Round-II Seat Allotment Result will be displayed on August 10 at 5 PM, as per the official schedule.

It may be mentioned here that two Special Rounds of seat allocation are organized by the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) to allocate the unfilled seats of the NIT+ System after the 5th JoSAA Round. NITK Surathkal will conduct the CSAB-Special Rounds through the online portal of CSAB.

CSAB 2024 special round-1 seat allotment: Here’s how to check

To check the CSAB special round 1 seat allotment results, candidates can go through the following steps:

Visit the official website of CSAB at csab.nic.in.

Click on CSAB 2024 special round 1 seat allotment results available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit to log in.

The CSAB 2024 special round 1 seat allotment results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment results and download the page.

Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CSAB.