The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has released SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2024 for Round 2 on August 5, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for the higher secondary school admission round can check the Second Selection Merit List on the official website of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in. SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2024 Live Updates SAMS Odisha +2 Merit list 2024 for Round 2 out at samsodisha.gov.in, direct link here

The candidates who have registered themselves for the admission process can download the intimation letter that is available in the student login on the website.

SAMS Odisha +2 Merit list 2024: How to check

To check the merit list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in.

Click on Higher Secondary +2 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Know your selection status link.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the merit list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The reporting of second selection applicants and admission updation at higher secondary schools level will be done from August 7 to August 10, 2024. Also, admission data updating of the second selection applicants and error correction by higher secondary schools in the SAMS e-space will be done from August 7 to August 10, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SAMS Odisha.