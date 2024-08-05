SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2024 Live: Second Selection Merit List releasing today at samsodisha.gov.in
SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2024 Live: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will release SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2024 for Round 2 on August 5, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for the higher secondary school admission round can check the Second Selection Merit List on the official website of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in. ...Read More
The Publication of Second Selection Merit List and downloading of Intimation Letter in the Student Login will be done at 3 pm today.
The reporting of second selection applicants and admission updation at higher secondary schools level will be done from August 7 to August 10, 2024. Also, admission data updating of the second selection applicants and error correction by higher secondary schools in the SAMS e-space will be done on the same dates mentioned above. Follow the blog for latest updates, direct link and more.
Visit the official website of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in.
Click on SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your merit list will be displayed on the screen.
Check the merit list and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
