CBSE 10th Compartment results 2024 released, here’s how to download scorecard at results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE Compartment Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education , CBSE, has announced the results of the Class 10 Compartment examination. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their scorecards on the official website at results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2024 live updates CBSE 10th Compartment results 2024 have been released, check the steps to download scorecard at results.cbse.nic.in (PTI image).

Notably, candidates will need to enter their details such as roll number, school number, admit card ID and the displayed security pin to check the results.

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam results 2024:

Visit the official website at results.cbse.nic.in. On the home page, click on the the Class 10 Compartment or Supplementary result link. Enter your credentials to log in, and click on submit. Check the Class 10 Compartment Exam Results 2024 displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

It may be mentioned here that the CBSE Class 10th Compartment exam was conducted from July 15 to 22, in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Candidates were also given fifteen minutes to read the question papers.

The regular result of CBSE Class 10 annual examination was announced on May 13, and the pass percentage in Class 10 was 93.06 per cent. A total of 22,51,812 students registered for the Class 10 final exam, of whom 22,38,827 appeared and 20,95,467 students passed the exam.

Meanwhile, the CBSE had released the results of the Class 12 compartment exams on August 2. A total of 1,31,396 students had registered for the CBSE Class 12 Compartment examination. Of them, 1,27,473 students appeared and 37,957 or 29.78 per cent students passed.

The pass percentage of female candidates stood at 33.47 per cent, and that of male candidates was recorded at 27.90 per cent.