Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Revaluation and Retotalling Results released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, direct link here

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB, has released the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2024 Exam 3 revaluation and retotalling results. Candidates who had submitted applications for retotalling can check their results on the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Revaluation and Retotalling Results has been released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can check results via direct link.

To check the results, candidates will need to enter their registration number and select the stream.

It may be mentioned here that the Karnataka PUC 2 examination 3 was conducted from June 24 to July 5, 2024. The examination was conducted in 248 examination centres across the state in two shifts on all days- first shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm and second shift from 2.15 pm to 4.30 pm.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2024 was declared on July 16, 2024. The overall pass percentage of boys was 21.65 per cent and that of girls was 26.65 per cent.

A total of 44027 boys appeared for the exam out of which 9531 candidates passed, whereas a total of 31,439 girls appeared for the exam out of which 8380 candidates passed.

Stream-wise, the overall pass percentage of Arts stream is 21.71 per cent, Commerce stream is 23.58 per cent and Science stream is 27.06 per cent.

Meanwhile, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results:

Visit the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

On the homepage, find the notification tab and click on the link titled, ‘Click here for 2024 II PUC Exam-3 Updated results (Including Revaluation & Retotaling).

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

The revaluation and retotalling results will be displayed on the screen.

Check and verify the result.

Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates can visit the official website for more information.