IIM Mumbai & TeamLease EdTech launches two executive programs on AI for senior managers

The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai has launched two executive programs on AI in collaboration with TeamLease EdTech. The two newly launched programs are designed for experienced professionals and senior managers seeking to lead organisations through technology-led change, market disruption, and evolving customer dynamics.

The programs, the Executive Certificate Program on Digital Transformation & AI and the Executive Certificate Program in Strategic Sales and AI-Driven Marketing, will provide participants with hands-on exposure to real-world applications of AI, data-driven strategy, Industry 4.0 frameworks, digital value creation, advanced sales strategy, and AI-enabled marketing decision-making. The live online session will be held at the weekend.

As per the press statement issued by the Institute, the Executive Certificate Program on Digital Transformation & AI focuses on enterprise-wide transformation, strategic alignment of emerging technologies, business model innovation, operational excellence, and leadership in a digital economy. The Executive Certificate Program in Strategic Sales and AI-Driven Marketing equips participants with modern frameworks to drive revenue growth, optimise go-to-market strategies, leverage AI for customer insights, enhance sales effectiveness, and build data-led marketing organisations in competitive markets. Participants in both programs will engage closely with IIM Mumbai faculty, industry practitioners, and peer professionals from diverse sectors, fostering rich learning exchanges and strong professional networks.

The programs are built mainly for senior managers, consultants, business leaders, sales and marketing professionals, technology leaders, and entrepreneurs seeking to strengthen strategic decision-making and lead the next phase of organisational growth.