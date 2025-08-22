IIM Raipur strengthens global links with Singapore on education & research

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur, along with NIT Raipur and IIT Bhilai participated in a high-level dialogue with Mr Jerome Wong, Consul (Political), Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore and Ms Ericka, with an aim to explore new avenues of academic and research partnerships. The high level meeting of IIM Raipur, NIT Raipur and IIT Bhilai with Mr Jerome Wong, Consul (Political), Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore also focused on bringing joint courses with the universities of Singapore, and expanding the international student exchange programs.

The meeting was conducted to mark 60th anniversary of Singapore-India diplomatic relations and sought to deepen cooperation in the areas of education, innovation, and skill development, a press statement informed.

Attending the meeting were senior institutional leaders including Prof. Sanjeev Prashar, Director-In-Charge, IIM Raipur, P(IMrof. Rajiv Prakash, Director, IIT Bhilai, Dr. N.V. Ramana Rao, Director, NIT Raipur, Mr. Ajit Bhatpahri, GM-CSTDC, Prof. Sumeet Gupta, IIM Raipur, and Dr. Anuj Shukla, NIT Raipur.

During the discussions, participants spoke on a wide spectrum of opportunities of collaboration between the Government of Singapore and the State Government of Chhattisgarh, the statement added.

Talks were also avenues to bring in joint courses with the universities of Singapore, and expanding the international student exchange programs.

The delegation from Singapore expressed willingness to facilitate linkages between Indian institutes and the universities in Singapore, enabling collaborative research, student exchanges, and dual-degree programs.

Emphasis was also laid on the importance of data centers and digital infrastructure as a key enabler of these collaborations.

Both sides reiterated the shared vision of creating platforms where Indian and Singaporean institutions could jointly contribute to research, innovation, and sustainable development.

The goal for both sides was to create globally relevant programs that prepare students for the future by combining India’s innovation-driven educational institutions with Singapore’s expertise in skill-oriented pedagogy and research.