The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has collaborated with Tata Electronics to strengthen semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) education, skill development and research in India.

IIT Guwahati collaborates with Tata Electronics to launch semiconductor courses and training programs

This collaboration will develop educational and training programs aligned with industry requirements. Additionally, it will strengthen the semiconductor talent ecosystem in Assam and the Northeast region by creating opportunities for students from engineering colleges, polytechnics and other educational institutions.

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As per a press statement issued by the Institute, the MoU was formalised between Prof. Rohit Sinha, Dean, R&D, IIT Guwahati, and Mr. Ranjan Bandyopadhyay, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Tata Electronics Pvt. Ltd., at the IIT Guwahati campus. Other dignitaries present during the MoU signing event included Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT, Guwahati, Prof. Sukumar Nandi, Dean, Administration, IIT Guwahati, Ms. Vaswati Sarma Borthakur, Tata Electronics, Mr. Erwin Estepa and Mr. J M Nowful.

Under this framework, IIT Guwahati will be responsible for leading the development and delivery of education programs. These will include diploma-level training and B.Tech. level engineering programs in semiconductor ATMP. These programs will also include practical, hands-on training as a part of the curriculum.

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{{^usCountry}} Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exam 2027 datesheet: When will MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 timetable release? check past trends here What the collaboration brings Identification of engineering colleges, universities and polytechnics to expand access to semiconductor-focused education and training. Providing hands-on training opportunities to students from partner engineering colleges, polytechnics and other educational institutions. Jointly developing industry-relevant course content, educational resources and specialised training programs. Training faculty members from participating educational institutions to strengthen semiconductor-related teaching capabilities. Training opportunities for students at Tata Electronics. Opportunities for undergraduate and postgraduate students for collaborative research in semiconductor packaging, assembly, testing and related technologies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exam 2027 datesheet: When will MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 timetable release? check past trends here What the collaboration brings Identification of engineering colleges, universities and polytechnics to expand access to semiconductor-focused education and training. Providing hands-on training opportunities to students from partner engineering colleges, polytechnics and other educational institutions. Jointly developing industry-relevant course content, educational resources and specialised training programs. Training faculty members from participating educational institutions to strengthen semiconductor-related teaching capabilities. Training opportunities for students at Tata Electronics. Opportunities for undergraduate and postgraduate students for collaborative research in semiconductor packaging, assembly, testing and related technologies. {{/usCountry}}

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