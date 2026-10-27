The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi, along with a university and an NGO, has initiated the 'Science on Wheels' programme in Himachal Pradesh to promote practical science education among school students, officials said on Monday.

IIT Mandi launches 'Science on Wheels' to bring hands-on science education to schools across HP (Handout image)

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The program's Himachal Pradesh segment was launched on October 17 at IIT Mandi Campus School in the presence of the institute's Director, Professor Laxmidhar Behera, they said.

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Backed by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, it aims to make students, especially those living in rural areas, aware of the difference between theoretical studies and scientific experiments, they said.

The technology institute, along with Plaksha University and the Igniting Dreams of Young Minds (IDYM) Foundation, initiated the programme.

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After covering more than 7,500 students across 70 schools in Chhattisgarh and Punjab, the Science on Wheels initiative is now looking forward to covering 50 schools in Himachal Pradesh, including Mandi, Kullu, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kangra.

After the initiative's inauguration, the team began its efforts in Mandi district by covering Government Senior Secondary Schools in Badog, Baggi (K), Bari Gumanu, Batheri, and Deori.

The program caters to students in classes VI to XII, providing them with about six hours of learning experiences at each school under four different themes, namely space technology, robotics, sustainability and water filtration.

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"Science on Wheels is a great initiative. We need to develop an interest in science amongst our children as they are the future of an Atmanirbhar Bharat," Behera said.

Science on Wheels will instil interest in learning science among students, he said, adding that these children could come up with futuristic technology in India.