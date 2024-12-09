JGU launches 4-year BA (Hons) in Philosophy, Politics & Economics

Dr Shashi Tharoor, writer and former international diplomat, currently serving as a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Thiruvananthapuram, launched a four-year Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Philosophy, Politics & Economics (PPE) at O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU). The course is set to begin in August 2025. The course is set to begin in August 2025.

"The Philosophy, Politics & Economics programme at O.P. Jindal Global University will bring vitality and verve to a course that provides both a rigorous, comprehensive education in the humanities and is a launchpad for a great assortment of professions, from journalism to politics, entrepreneurship to civic activism, academia to the law, in all of which, across the globe, the products of PPE have done exceedingly well, leaving an indelible imprint on the world, and often changing it for the better," said Dr Shashi Tharoor.

“ We are increasingly faced with a polarised world. When politics and philosophy are combined with the study of economics, we create the potential to humanise the understanding of economic problems and for institutions to have a better approach towards studying economics. Young people must understand and appreciate complexity, especially in global politics, dispute resolution and nuanced understanding, and disagree on challenging and complex issues. To have a respectful disagreement and forge the space for that respectful disagreement is something that global politics, learnt in the right way, can enable. That is why bringing that into the course's academic content is important. The Jindal School of Government and Public Policy and the Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities have come together because a nuanced and less dogmatic understanding of economics is needed in combination with politics and philosophy,” said Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University.

Also Read: Amrita University launches integrated multi-lab system for environmental sustainability

“The pedagogical approach to the understanding of PPE, avoids presenting students with a narrowed version of only theoretical study and thought. Today, the future is unknown. How are you going to think of new solutions, new answers, and identify existing problems through old paradigms? Our approach will focus on learning that includes experiential education, collaborative learning – where you and your mentor (who does not have all the answers) will enter into collaborative dialogue. Another important feature engages students with people out in the community as a way to create new knowledge. A key element of the PPE programme will include immersion in the field to look at the lived experience through the eyes of those who are living that experience and who can identify and interpret their own problems. Building empathy with people in the community, decisions-makers and other stakeholders is the only way to arrive at a comprehensive analysis of a problem. Internships are a key for problem solving. In addition, research opportunities as well as international exchange enhance the student's learning experience," said Professor Kathleen A. Modrowski, Dean of the Jindal School of Liberal Arts & Humanities.

Also Read: 95% of higher education leaders back micro-credentials to prepare students for the workforce | Report

“Philosophy, Politics and Economics are foundational courses in humanities. Philosophy is about values, critical thinking and asking questions. Built into the PPE programme, philosophy trains one to be critical of what one learns in the other disciplines. We want young people to be able to make critical choices consciously and competently. And one of the things that the PPE does, and historically it has done that, is to motivate young people to join politics! One does not necessarily have to get elected to some legislature but must take an active interest in politics. The motivation to play a part in public life is owed to the places we live in and our fellow human beings. PPE students get a foundational understanding of logic, reasoning, ethics, moral philosophy and the ability to think critically. The programme is about continual engagement, learning and testing, enabling students to learn and grow,” said Professor R. Sudarshan, Dean, Jindal School of Government & Public Policy O.P. Jindal Global University, mentioned the press release.

Also Read: TCS offers 15-day free career preparedness course, here's all you need to know