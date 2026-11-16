Karnataka Governor Sudha Yadav on Saturday urged IIT alumni to share their knowledge and experience, mentor young people and contribute to nation-building through innovation, research and technology to help realise the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Karnataka Guv urges IIT alumni to mentor youth, contribute to nation-building

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Addressing the platinum jubilee celebrations of IIT Kharagpur and an alumni meet at the IIT Alumni Centre here, she said studying at an IIT had long been a dream for countless students.

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Education at the institutions went beyond academics, shaping personalities, broadening perspectives and transforming lives, she added.

Congratulating IIT Kharagpur on completing 75 years, Yadav appreciated the contributions of its faculty, scientists, staff and students to the institution's growth.

She noted that India's journey, which began with the establishment of a single IIT, had expanded to 23 institutions, reflecting the country's progress in education, research and innovation.

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The Governor said IIT alumni had made significant contributions to technology, research and entrepreneurship, earning global recognition.

"It is the responsibility of every alumnus to give back to society and the nation by sharing the knowledge and experience gained through these opportunities," she said, according to a statement issued by Lok Bhavan.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, she said India had successfully integrated spirituality with science and must continue to make progress in knowledge, science and technology while remaining rooted in its cultural heritage.

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She said achieving Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047 was not merely a national aspiration but a responsibility shared by every citizen, and called upon young people and experienced professionals to work together towards this goal.

Appreciating India's digital transformation, Yadav said even people with limited access to formal education were now undertaking digital transactions, demonstrating the widespread reach of technology.

Highlighting India's unity in diversity, she said people across languages, cultures, traditions and lifestyles were united by a common national spirit, which was the country's greatest strength.

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She observed that emerging technologies such as AI, Machine Learning, Robotics, Quantum Computing, Biotechnology, Space Science and Clean Energy were rapidly transforming the world.

Against this backdrop, she said educational institutions had a greater responsibility to nurture not only technically skilled professionals but also future leaders with innovative thinking, problem-solving abilities and leadership qualities.

She stressed the need to provide equal opportunities to women, noting that they had consistently demonstrated their capabilities when given the right platforms.

Expressing concern over the growing menace of drug abuse among young people, the Governor said protecting them from substance abuse was a collective responsibility.

She urged eminent achievers, including IIT alumni, to take the lead in creating awareness among young people about the harmful effects of drugs and called for concerted efforts to help them become responsible citizens.

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Failure to address the issue, she cautioned, could have serious consequences for the nation's future.