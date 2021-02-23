Modi gives students mantra of 'Self-3' at IIT Kharagpur's 66th convocation
Warning against the dangers of climate change and natural disasters like the one in Uttarakhand recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday asked the IITs to develop disaster resilient infrastructure that can withstand their effects.
Addressing the 66th convocation of IIT (Kharagpur), the oldest of Indian Institutes of Technology, he gave the students the mantra of "Self-3" "self-awareness, self- confidence and selflessness" in order to become startups for bringing about a change in the lives of people.
He also spoke of the need for making available safe, affordable and environment friendly energy to people through initiatives like the International Solar Alliance.
"Climate change is a major challenge as natural disasters destroy infrastructure. India drew the attention of the world to the issue of disaster management.
"You can see what happened recently in Uttarakhand. We should focus on developing disaster resilient infrastructure that can withstand natural disasters," he said.
The prime minister referred to the global Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), which he announced at the UN Climate Action Summit in 2019.
The CDRI envisages partnership of national governments, UN agencies and programmes, multilateral development banks, financing mechanisms, private sector, and knowledge institutions to promote the resilience of new and existing infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks to ensure sustainable development.
He hailed the role played by the IITs in developing technology to battle COVID-19, and said the hallowed institutes should now work fast on finding futuristic solutions to other health care problems.
"You represent the aspirations of 130 crore people of India," he said, while addressing the convocation virtually.
Noting that the needs and aspirations of the 21st century India have changed, Modi said IITs also need to transform from being just Indian Institutes of Technology to Institutes of Indigenous Technologies.
"You have to become startups to bring about a change in the lives of people. You have to work on Self 3-- self- awareness, self-confidence and selflessness. You should recognise your potential and move forward, move ahead with full confidence, move ahead with selflessness," he told the students.
Underscoring the need for clean and affordable energy, the prime minister said India presented to the world the concept of International Solar Alliance.
He said the cost per unit of solar power was very little in India. However, it was still a great challenge to reach it to people's homes.
"Can you do something about reaching solar cookers to homes using 'chulha' (earthen ovens)," he asked.
He said before the coronavirus struck people used to keep only medicines at their homes.
"Things have changed. They now keep machines that measure blood pressure, machines that measure blood oxygen. A huge market has emerged for personal health care equipment," he said while speaking about research and innovation in the field.
He said IIT students can make use of PM Research Fellow Scheme and the Startup India Mission for idea incubation.
The prime minister spoke about the government liberalising regulations on geospatial data to allow private companies to conduct survey and mapping without prior government approvals and sharing the data for various everyday applications, from logistics and transport to road safety and e-commerce.
He said the decision will provide a huge impetus to Digital India and was a step forward in the direction of realising the vision 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi gives students mantra of 'Self-3' at IIT Kharagpur's 66th convocation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sisodia reviews progress of 'Deshbhakti' curriculum development
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K govt preparing to open all schools in UT from March 1
- The J-K government is preparing to open all the schools in the UT from March 1, however, students of elementary classes will join the schools from March 8 onwards.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi addresses 66th convocation IIT-Kharagpur, motivates and advises students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Around 250 illiterate inmates of Fatehpur prison to be taught to read and write
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Education Minister assures redressal of fee issues
- A set of parents from across the state met state education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Monday and the minister assured them that the government shall take strict action against schools that are found violating fee-related norms.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to inaugurate super specialty hospital at IIT Kharagpur today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghalaya CM lays foundation of bridge, school and mini stadium
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pokhriyal discusses implementation of NEP in 54th meeting of IIT Council
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IISER Bhopal Innovators develop low cost ‘Crowd and Mask’ Monitoring System
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 32 lakh students of classes 1 to 7 in Jharkhand to be ‘promoted’ sans exams
- More than 32 lakh government school students in Jharkhand from class-1 to class-7 might be promoted to higher classes without any examination.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox