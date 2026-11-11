Kohima, Nagaland MLA Achumbemo Kikon on Wednesday called for a fundamental rethink of the state's education system, saying academic qualifications must translate into productive contributions to society rather than remain focused on securing government jobs.

Nagaland MLA bats for education system that promotes skills over govt jobs

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Addressing the observance of National Education Day 2026 here, Kikon described the tendency to regard government employment as the ultimate goal of education as a fundamental flaw that needed serious reconsideration.

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"Are we producing educated youths who are assets to our society or creating a group of educated youths who are becoming a liability for our people," he asked, urging students and teachers to introspect on how academic achievements were being translated into meaningful contributions to families and communities.

Kikon, the advisor for the State Council of Educational Research and Training , said education should focus on developing an individual's intellect, character and practical abilities rather than merely preparing them for government employment.

He urged educated Naga youths to shed their reluctance to pursue professions beyond conventional white-collar jobs.

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{{^usCountry}} A graduate taking up work as a cobbler should not be seen as a loss of status, as every form of honest labour carries dignity, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A graduate taking up work as a cobbler should not be seen as a loss of status, as every form of honest labour carries dignity, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Kikon also called for a review of teaching methods and curricula to keep pace with changing times, particularly the growing influence of artificial intelligence and digital technology.

He said superficial knowledge and the circulation of half-truths were affecting society.

Recalling the contributions of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India's first Education Minister, Kikon highlighted his emphasis on universal primary education, girls' education and technical learning.

Nagaland Education Association president Bweyhunle Khing called for a comprehensive review of education policies to address educated unemployment and equip students with skills relevant to the job market.

She said the education system had produced a large pool of graduates and postgraduates who primarily aspired for government jobs, despite limited opportunities in the sector.

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SCERT Nagaland Joint Director Moalong Imty called for renewed efforts to build an inclusive, equitable and transformative education system.

Referring to the National Education Policy, he said education needed to become more meaningful and inclusive, while emphasising the role of classrooms in shaping the country's future.

National Education Day is observed annually on November 11 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.