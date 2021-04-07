Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 Live Updates: PM to address students, teachers at 7pm

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 7 pm where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents. This year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha is the fourth edition of the event and PM Modi will interact with all in virtual mode due to the pandemic.

In the programme, PM Modi will be answering the questions of students on how they can beat exam stress. Along with this the Prime Minister will also share tips to perform well in the upcoming board exams across the nation.

Students, teachers, parents and others can watch it on the 32 channels of Swayam Prabha including Doordarshan and various platforms of government that will telecast the programme live.

Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank while speaking to ANI revealed that almost 14 lakh participants had registered themselves in the contest for the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2021. As many as 10.5 lakh students, 2.6 lakh teachers and 92,000 parents participated in the creative writing contest.

This is for the first time students of 81 countries across the world have participated in the creative writing contest of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’.