Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 Live Updates: PM to address students, teachers at 7pm
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 7 pm where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents. This year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha is the fourth edition of the event and PM Modi will interact with all in virtual mode due to the pandemic.
In the programme, PM Modi will be answering the questions of students on how they can beat exam stress. Along with this the Prime Minister will also share tips to perform well in the upcoming board exams across the nation.
Students, teachers, parents and others can watch it on the 32 channels of Swayam Prabha including Doordarshan and various platforms of government that will telecast the programme live.
Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank while speaking to ANI revealed that almost 14 lakh participants had registered themselves in the contest for the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2021. As many as 10.5 lakh students, 2.6 lakh teachers and 92,000 parents participated in the creative writing contest.
This is for the first time students of 81 countries across the world have participated in the creative writing contest of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 07 Apr 2021 06:43 PM
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 to be held in virtual mode
-
Wed, 07 Apr 2021 06:30 PM
PM Modi to talk about beating exam stress ahead of board exams
PM Modi will talk about beating exam stress ahead of board exams. He will also advise the students on how teachers and parents help the students dealing with the exam pressure.
-
Wed, 07 Apr 2021 06:19 PM
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 to begin at 7 pm today
The Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 is schedule to begin at 7 pm today. The programme will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
-
Wed, 07 Apr 2021 05:59 PM
Around 14 lakh participants had registered in the contest for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: Pokhriyal
Speaking to ANI, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said almost 14 lakh participants had registered themselves in the contest for the 'Pariksha Par Charcha' 2021.
-
Wed, 07 Apr 2021 05:37 PM
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 is going to be an exciting interaction: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tweeted, "The first ever virtual #PPC2021 is going to be an exciting interaction, covering a diverse range of topics. You could be an #ExamWarrior, a parent or a teacher...there’s something for everyone. Let us make exams stress-free! Watch tonight at 7 PM."