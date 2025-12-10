Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Registration underway at innovateindia1.mygov.in, direct link here
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 registration is underway. The direct link to register online is given here.
Government of India has started the registration for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Pariksha Pe Charcha can find the direct link through the official website at innovateindia1.mygov.in. The last date to apply is January 11, 2026.
This is the 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha. The registration process was started on December 1, 2025.
Till now, 680043 teachers, students, and parents have registered for PPC 2026, out of which 6,16,748 students, 50110 teachers and 13185 parents.
Direct link to register for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: How to register online
To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website at innovateindia1.mygov.in.
2. Click on Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.
4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.
5. Click on submit and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
In 2025, Pariksha Pe Charcha event was conducted on February 10, 2025. Over 3.30 crore students, over 20.71 lakh teachers, and over 5.51 lakh students had registered for the event. The Prime Minister answered questions about board exam preparation, stress management, career and more. The event was broadcasted across platforms. The live stream is available on the Prime Minister and PMO's X profile and the PM's YouTube Channel.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More