Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Registration underway at innovateindia1.mygov.in, direct link here

Government of India has started the registration for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Pariksha Pe Charcha can find the direct link through the official website at innovateindia1.mygov.in. The last date to apply is January 11, 2026.

This is the 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha. The registration process was started on December 1, 2025.

Till now, 680043 teachers, students, and parents have registered for PPC 2026, out of which 6,16,748 students, 50110 teachers and 13185 parents.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: How to register online

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website at innovateindia1.mygov.in.

2. Click on Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Click on submit and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2025, Pariksha Pe Charcha event was conducted on February 10, 2025. Over 3.30 crore students, over 20.71 lakh teachers, and over 5.51 lakh students had registered for the event. The Prime Minister answered questions about board exam preparation, stress management, career and more. The event was broadcasted across platforms. The live stream is available on the Prime Minister and PMO's X profile and the PM's YouTube Channel.