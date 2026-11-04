Panaji, We spend nearly two decades preparing for a career, but how much time do we spend preparing for a marriage? That is the question a Goa college is putting to young people while introducing a new certificate course on "marriage readiness".

Ready for marriage? Goa college offers course on preparing for healthy, lasting marriages

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Marriage readiness goes beyond preparing for a wedding and requires understanding, commitment and the responsibilities of married life. The course helps people explore what it takes to build a healthy, lasting relationship, Goa College of Home Science Principal Mahesh Pai told PTI.

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The "Marriage Readiness: Preparing for Healthy and Lasting Relationships" certificate course, introduced by the college's Department of Human Development and Family Studies, will be held from December 2 to 17, 2026, Pai said.

The 15-day course comes after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, at an event in Panaji on Sunday, said the Goa government intends to introduce pre-marriage counselling across the state to reduce divorces.

According to the state law department figures, more than 3,000 marriage and divorce-related petitions were filed in Goa's civil courts between 2022 and 2025, including 947 in 2024 alone.

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{{^usCountry}} Introducing the course, the college's brochure asks: "We invest almost 20 years in preparing for a career, but how much time do we invest in preparing for a marriage or family life, which usually makes up more of your life than a career?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Introducing the course, the college's brochure asks: "We invest almost 20 years in preparing for a career, but how much time do we invest in preparing for a marriage or family life, which usually makes up more of your life than a career?" {{/usCountry}}

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Pai said marriage readiness involves more than preparing for a wedding. "It requires an understanding of oneself, one's partner, relationships, commitment and the responsibilities of married life," he said.

The course offers an opportunity to explore these aspects and develop a deeper understanding of what it takes to build a healthy and lasting relationship, he said.

It is open to undergraduate and postgraduate students, unmarried young adults and others interested in building healthy relationships and preparing for marriage, Pai said.

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According to the brochure, the course sessions include topics like "Dating: Understanding Its Purpose and Dynamics", "Self-Awareness and the Need to Belong", "Exploring Masculinity and Femininity and Its Influence on Relationships" and "Wedding Versus Marriage: Understanding the Difference".

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