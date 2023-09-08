News / Education / News / SP Jain London School of Management opens admissions for BBA, EMBA, MGB and GMBA courses

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 08, 2023 03:42 PM IST

S P Jain London School of Management (SPJ London) has started the admissions for October intake.

S P Jain London School of Management (SPJ London) has started the admissions for October intake. The admission process for SPJ London’s flagship programs- a four-year Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), an 18-month part-time Executive MBA (EMBA), as well as 16-month full-time MSc Global Business (MGB) and Global MBA (GMBA) programmes in underway.

As per a press release issued by SPJ London, the application process for BBA, MGB, and GMBA programmes was started on September 1 and will conclude on October 16, 2023 whereas the EMBA registration will end on September 23, 2023.

Students enrolled in these programmes will graduate with an OfS registered UK degree, further enhancing the credibility and recognition of their qualifications on a global scale, as per the press statement.

The management institute provides students a chance to study in London, but they also have the option to complete study terms at SPJ London’s sister campuses located in Dubai, Singapore, and Sydney. The Institute also offers students internships in London and other major global business centres.

For detailed eligibility criteria and further information on admissions, please visit www.spjain.ac.uk.

