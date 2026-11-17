Thousands signed a petition and protests were planned at the University of Oxford on Tuesday against a talk by controversial academic Nathan Cofnas, a self-described "race-realist" accused of racism.

Thousands sign petition against Oxford event with academic accused of racism

The US academic was suspended as a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Ghent in Belgium in August before being reinstated after Cofnas led plagiarism accusations against black Cambridge professor Jason Arday this year.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Arday was later found dead in his home after resigning his post amid the ballooning scandal.

Cofnas has courted controversy for years with his eugenics-linked views tying race to intelligence, writing that black people were less intelligent than others in an article which led him to be dismissed from his position at a college at the University of Cambridge in 2024.

He was due to speak at an event titled "Is DEI Undermining Higher Education" referring to Diversity, Equality and Inclusion policies at Oxford's Oriel College on Tuesday evening.

The event is organised by the Oxford Reform student society, linked to the national hard-right Reform UK party.

The society defended its event and said it is "committed to broadening participation in university life" through inviting such speakers.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The college said in a statement that the event being hosted on its grounds "does not imply endorsement by the College of the views of its speakers". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The college said in a statement that the event being hosted on its grounds "does not imply endorsement by the College of the views of its speakers". {{/usCountry}}

Read More

An online petition calling for the university or college to "cancel Nathan Cofnas's invitation to speak" has received over 32,000 signatures, urging the institutions to protect "Black students and staff".

"Ideas platformed at Oxford do not stay in the lecture theatre. They travel through social media and political debate, carrying the University's authority," the petition says.

American poet Amanda Gorman, a student at the university, posted a social media video opposing the decision to platform Cofnas, saying: "It sends a very clear message to students of colour and faculty and staff at Oxford that racism is welcome here."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

aks/jkb/ach

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.