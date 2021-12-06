Uniforms compulsory in schools from Dec 13: Kerala education minister

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Saturday that uniforms will be made compulsory in schools from December 13. This decision has been taken to clear confusion over the identity of school students while availing facilities like bus fare concession.

The education minister also said that schools for differently-abled students and hostels can reopen on December 8. With this, differently-abled students of general schools can attend classes December 8 onwards.

Sivankutty also apprised that the state government has sanctioned additional plus one or class 11 batches—61 batches each in science and arts and 10 batches in commerce-- in order compensate for the seat shortage in 21 taluks in the state.

Meanwhile, the education department has decided to seek test reports every week from teachers and school employees who resist vaccines. Last week the government said 1750 teachers and 500 odd staff were not vaccinated citing religious belief and other flimsy reasons.

(With inputs from Ramesh Babu from Thiruvananthapuram)

