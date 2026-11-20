The assistant teacher recruitment examination would be held as scheduled on December 3 and 4, the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission said on Thursday, dismissing claims on social media that the test has been cancelled.

UP assistant teacher recruitment exam to be held as scheduled: Commission

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Commission Deputy Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh said certain elements had misused the commission's official letterhead, logo and name to circulate a fake notice claiming that the examination had been cancelled.

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An FIR is being lodged at the Colonelganj police station in Prayagraj in connection with the matter, he added.

Commission Chairman Prashant Kumar said there had been no change in the examination dates for recruitment to the posts of assistant teacher and assistant teacher (primary urban).

The commission had issued the recruitment advertisement for these posts on September 15, 2026.

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Appealing to candidates not to be misled by unverified reports circulating on social media, Kumar urged them to continue their preparations according to the announced schedule.

"The examination will be conducted on December 3 and 4, 2026, as scheduled. No changes have been made to the examination dates," he said.

Commission Deputy Secretary Singh said forged signatures of the deputy secretary had also been used to make the fabricated notice appear authentic.

Taking serious note of the incident, the commission has initiated legal action against the individuals and entities involved in circulating the fake information, he said.

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The commission chairman said any amendment, change or official announcement concerning the recruitment examination would be issued only through the commission's authorised communication channels.

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He advised candidates to refrain from relying on information circulated through social media accounts or other unauthorised platforms.

Kumar also urged candidates not to forward unverified messages, warning that doing so could create unnecessary confusion and anxiety among thousands of aspirants preparing for the examination.

The commission clarified that authentic information regarding the examination, including the schedule and other relevant instructions, would be available on its official website, upessc.up.gov.in, and its authorised X handle, @upesscprayagraj.

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Candidates have been advised to regularly check these official platforms for updates and avoid believing or sharing misleading information, the commission said.