e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / OJEE 2020 application deadline extended due to coronavirus lockdown

OJEE 2020 application deadline extended due to coronavirus lockdown

As per the notification, the detailed schedule regarding the dates of downloading of admit cards and examination dates will be notified after assessing the situation post-April 14, 2020.

education Updated: Apr 06, 2020 11:51 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Noida police on Sunday sealed its border connecting Delhi and Ghaziabad after the government announced a lockdown. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Noida police on Sunday sealed its border connecting Delhi and Ghaziabad after the government announced a lockdown. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
         

In view of the country-wide lockdown, Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) committee has further extended the last date to submit online application forms for OJEE 2020 till April 25, 2020, and the last date for making the online payment has been extended till April 30, 2020. Earlier, the last date for OJEE applications was extended from March 20 to 27, 2020, and on-line fee payment up to 31.03.2020. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on its official website.

As per the notification, the detailed schedule regarding the dates of downloading of admit cards and examination dates will be notified after assessing the situation post-April 14, 2020.

In the meantime, the committee has urged students to utilize this time for the preparations of the exams, and clear out critical concepts.

OJEE 2020 is a computer-based entrance exam conducted annually for the admission to B.Pharm, MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to MCA (LE - MCA) in government and private colleges of Odisha.

top news
India has been proactive in stemming spread of coronavirus, says PM Modi
India has been proactive in stemming spread of coronavirus, says PM Modi
‘It is a long war against coronavirus pandemic, must not rest’: PM Modi
‘It is a long war against coronavirus pandemic, must not rest’: PM Modi
With 490 new coronavirus patients, India now has 4067 cases; death toll at 109
With 490 new coronavirus patients, India now has 4067 cases; death toll at 109
Kanika Kapoor tests negative for sixth Covid-19 test, allowed to go home
Kanika Kapoor tests negative for sixth Covid-19 test, allowed to go home
Watch: Tesla ventilator made of car parts is an ode to engineering
Watch: Tesla ventilator made of car parts is an ode to engineering
Apple donated over 20 million masks to health workers: Tim Cook
Apple donated over 20 million masks to health workers: Tim Cook
‘IPL a cash cow, break will lead to anxiety and insecurity for few players’
‘IPL a cash cow, break will lead to anxiety and insecurity for few players’
Sunday 9pm 9 minutes: When hope had the last laugh I Opinion
Sunday 9pm 9 minutes: When hope had the last laugh I Opinion
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News