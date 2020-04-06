OJEE 2020 application deadline extended due to coronavirus lockdown

education

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 11:51 IST

In view of the country-wide lockdown, Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) committee has further extended the last date to submit online application forms for OJEE 2020 till April 25, 2020, and the last date for making the online payment has been extended till April 30, 2020. Earlier, the last date for OJEE applications was extended from March 20 to 27, 2020, and on-line fee payment up to 31.03.2020. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on its official website.

As per the notification, the detailed schedule regarding the dates of downloading of admit cards and examination dates will be notified after assessing the situation post-April 14, 2020.

In the meantime, the committee has urged students to utilize this time for the preparations of the exams, and clear out critical concepts.

OJEE 2020 is a computer-based entrance exam conducted annually for the admission to B.Pharm, MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to MCA (LE - MCA) in government and private colleges of Odisha.