PM Modi to hold ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0’ to help students with exam-related stress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday hold his second “Pariksha Pe Charcha” in which he will interact with 2,000 students from high school to college, along with their parents and teachers.

The event will be held at Talkatora Stadium and telecast live.

“It is a unique interaction where students, teachers, parents and the Prime Minister will come together to discuss issues related to exams and the stress connected to that,” the Human Resource Development Ministry said in a statement.

While last year, only students of Delhi-NCR participated in the event, this year, students from all over India as well as Indian students residing abroad, including in Russia, Nigeria, Iran, Nepal, Doha, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Singapore, would be participating.

Around 675 students from many states and union territories have already arrived in Delhi for the event, it said. Selected students will be allowed to ask questions to the Prime Minister on study-related matters.

This year’s event would also see a cultural programme of 10 minutes and screening of a short film on initiatives taken by the HRD Ministry since last year’s “Pariksha Pe Charcha” to reduce exam-related stress.

Modi had held his first such interaction with the students last year in February. Earlier that month, he had released his book “Exam Warriors” -- a guide to help students battle the exam anxiety.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 19:20 IST