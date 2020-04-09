Rishikesh T Krishna appointed as IIM Bangalore’s next director

education

The board of governors of India’s premier business school, Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIM-B), appointed Rishikesha T. Krishnan as the new director, an official said on Wednesday.

“We are delighted to have professor Rishikesha Krishnan as IIM-B’s director. As a well-regarded faculty member of IIM-B and a proven administrator during his term as director of IIM-Indore, professor R.T. Krishnan combines academic and administrative excellence,” said the IIM-B board of governors chairperson Devi Shetty in a statement.

Krishnan will assume office on July 31, following the superannuation of current director G. Raghuram.