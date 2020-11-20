e-paper
Home / Education / Sanskrit to be introduced in select Manipur schools, colleges

Sanskrit to be introduced in select Manipur schools, colleges

Manipur Education Minister S Rajen on Thursday said Sanskrit will be introduced in the curriculum of selected schools and colleges in the state.

education Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 11:15 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Imphal
Manipur Education Minister S Rajen on Thursday said Sanskrit will be introduced in the curriculum of selected schools and colleges in the state.

Manipur University is also planning to open a department for the subject, he said.

“Authorities concerned will be approached to speed up the process,” an official release quoted the minister as saying.

