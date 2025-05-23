SBI Clerk Main Result 2025 News Live: Where to check JA exam results when out

SBI Clerk Main Result 2025 News Live: Where to check JA results when declared

SBI Clerk Main Result 2025 News Live: The State Bank of India is expected to release the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) or SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 soon. When announced, candidates can check their results on the official SBI website, sbi.co.in. The SBI Clerk Mains examination was conducted on April 10 and April 12, 2025....Read More

The main exam consisted of 190 questions, and the maximum mark was 200. The questions were from General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and Computer Aptitude.

In the objective tests, wrong answers result in negative marks. For each wrong answer, 1/4th of the mark assigned to the question will be deducted. The exam lasted 2 hours and 40 minutes.

The SBI Clerk Prelims exam was held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The result was declared on March 28, 2025.

Candidates who passed the preliminary examination were eligible for the main examination.

SBI will fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies through this recruitment drive.

SBI Clerk Mains Results 2025: Steps to check results when out