SSC CHSL 2017 skill test, document verification schedule, admit cards out. How to download

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 10:00 IST

SSC CHSL 2017 skill test: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for combined higher secondary level examination’s skill test and document verification. Candidates who have cleared the written tests of SSC CHSL 2017 will have to appear for the skill test and document verification.

Candidates can download their admit card for SSC CHSL Skill test/ DV from the official website of regional SSC.

The Skill test/ DV will be conducted from August 26 to September 20, 2019. The dates vary from region to region. Candidate can check the date , time and venue of their test on their admit card.

SSC has also released the merit list having the name and roll numbers of the candidates who have qualified for the skill test/ DV.

Skill Test will be conducted for Data Entry Operator (DEO) post and Typing Test will be conducted for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Sorting Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant post.

How to download SSC CHSL Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Click on the ‘Admit Card’ tab

A new page will open

Click on the link given to reach the regional websites

Once the regional SSC website opens, click on the latest notice link flashing on the top that reads SSC CHSL 2017 skill test admit card

Key in your registration/ roll number and other login credentials and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

