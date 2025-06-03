SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live Updates: Where, how to check results when announced
SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: Constable results to be out on ssc.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: The Staff Selection Commission has not yet announced the SSC GD Constable Result 2025. The Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 can check the results through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. ...Read More
The Commission conducted the GD Constable written examination from February 4 to February 25, 2025. The computer-based test was for 160 marks (80 questions, 2 marks each) and took 60 minutes to complete. The test was held in English, Hindi, and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
The provisional answer key was released on March 4 and the objection window was closed on March 9, 2025.
This recruitment drive will fill 39,481 Constable (GD) vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
Steps to check results
Go to ssc.gov.in.
Go to the results section
Open the Constable GD result page.
Check and download the result.
Check selection stages
SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: The recruitment process also includes a physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST) and medical examination/document verification.
Vacancy breakups
BSF: 15654 vacancies
CISF: 7145 vacancies
CRPF: 11541 vacancies
SSB: 819 vacancies
ITBP: 3017 vacancies
AR: 1248 vacancies
SSF: 35 vacancies
NCB: 22 vacancies
Vacancies to be filled
About provisional answer key
Exam pattern
Exam dates
Where to check results?
