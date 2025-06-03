Edit Profile
    SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live Updates: Where, how to check results when announced

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: June 3, 2025 11:29 AM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: Constable results to be out on ssc.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

    SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: The Staff Selection Commission has not yet announced the SSC GD Constable Result 2025. The Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 can check the results through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. ...Read More

    The Commission conducted the GD Constable written examination from February 4 to February 25, 2025. The computer-based test was for 160 marks (80 questions, 2 marks each) and took 60 minutes to complete. The test was held in English, Hindi, and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

    The provisional answer key was released on March 4 and the objection window was closed on March 9, 2025.

    This recruitment drive will fill 39,481 Constable (GD) vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 3, 2025 11:29 AM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: Steps to check results 

    Go to ssc.gov.in.

    Go to the results section

    Open the Constable GD result page.

    Check and download the result.

    June 3, 2025 11:03 AM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: Check selection stages 

    SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: The recruitment process also includes a physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST) and medical examination/document verification.

    June 3, 2025 10:27 AM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: Vacancy breakups

    BSF: 15654 vacancies

    CISF: 7145 vacancies

    CRPF: 11541 vacancies

    SSB: 819 vacancies

    ITBP: 3017 vacancies

    AR: 1248 vacancies

    SSF: 35 vacancies

    NCB: 22 vacancies

    June 3, 2025 10:23 AM IST

    June 3, 2025 10:20 AM IST

    June 3, 2025 10:17 AM IST

    June 3, 2025 10:13 AM IST

    June 3, 2025 10:10 AM IST

    June 3, 2025 10:05 AM IST

    June 3, 2025 10:01 AM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: Date and time 

    SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: The Staff Selection Commission has not yet announced the Constable result date and time. 

