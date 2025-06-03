SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live Updates: Where, how to check results when announced

SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check results when out

SSC GD Constable Result 2025 News Live: The Staff Selection Commission has not yet announced the SSC GD Constable Result 2025. The Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 can check the results through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. ...Read More

The Commission conducted the GD Constable written examination from February 4 to February 25, 2025. The computer-based test was for 160 marks (80 questions, 2 marks each) and took 60 minutes to complete. The test was held in English, Hindi, and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The provisional answer key was released on March 4 and the objection window was closed on March 9, 2025.

This recruitment drive will fill 39,481 Constable (GD) vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.