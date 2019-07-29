SSC MTS admit card 2019 out for all regions, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 16:33 IST

The MTS Paper 1 exam admit card 2019 has been released by the SSC for all the regions except the Eastern region. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (Paper-I) Examination, 2019 from August 2, 2019.

Candidates who have successfully applied for the examination can download their SSC MTS Paper 1 admit card from SSC’s official website ssc.nic,in. Click on the link for admit card on the top navigation bar of the SSC website home page. Go to the website of the region from which you have applied and click on the link to download your admit card. Enter the required details and your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout of the SSC MTS exam admit card and also download it on your computer.

SSC MTS Admit card for Eastern Region

SSC MTS Admit card for Karnataka Kerala Region

SSC MTS Admit card for Southern region

SSC MTS Admit card for Northern region

SSC MTS Admit card for North Eastern Region

SSC MTS Admit card for Western region (Mumbai)

SSC MTS Admit card for Madhya Pradesh Region

SSC MTS Admit card for Central Region

SSC MTS Admit card for North Western region (Chandigarh)

Candidates appearing in MTS Computer Based Examination must carry a photo identity card having the date of birth as printed on the admit card. If the photo identity card does not have the date of birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate in proof of their date of birth. A candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination if the date of birth does not match in the two documents (admit card and photo Id).

Visit SSC’s official website for latest news and updates on the SSC MTS examination.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 16:28 IST