A student from Odisha has secured the top position in the girls' category of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Automobile trade. Supriti Mahapatra, a student of Puri Government ITI, scored 1194 out of 1200 marks in the two-year programme.

Auto-rickshaw driver's daughter tops national ITI Automobile trade, PM Modi to honour her

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According to various media reports, she is the first girl from Odisha to secure the national top position in this trade. She completed the two-year ITI Automobile programme with an impressive score of 99.5 per cent, emerging as the national topper among female candidates.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will felicitate the toppers at the 5th Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh (Skill Convocation Ceremony) on November 21 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan (IGP), Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.

Supriti comes from a modest family in Puri. Her father, Chakrapani Mahapatra, is an autorickshaw driver, and her mother, Laxmipriya Mahapatra, is a housewife.

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Soon after the results were announced, her family celebrated her success by distributing sweets. Supriti credited her teachers for their guidance and acknowledged her parents' encouragement and support in helping her achieve the milestone.

Her future plans

Supriti plans to forgo a technical career path and switch to teaching. With teaching, she hopes to guide and inspire other students to explore technical education and vocational training.

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Her achievement highlights the growing opportunities offered by skill-based education and vocational courses. It also sends a message to young women that technical and mechanical trades, traditionally considered male-dominated, can offer rewarding career pathways.