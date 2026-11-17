A supportive family is the basis of success. While individual determination plays a crucial role, family support can also make a significant difference in people's lives. The story of IPS officer Aaditya Mishra and his younger sister, IAS officer Pallavi Mishra, highlights how collective family efforts and sacrifices can help turn ambitious dreams into reality.

IPS Aaditya Mishra and IAS Pallavi Mishra

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Aaditya and Pallavi hail from Bhopal Madhya Pradesh. The siblings have both secured positions in the country’s civil services. While Aaditya Mishra belongs to the 2018 batch of the Madhya Pradesh cadre and currently serves as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Dewas, his younger sister Pallavi Mishra is a 2023-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre and has recently been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner in Amritsar, as per NDTV report.

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Father’s role in success

Behind the siblings' success, their father plays an important role. Their father, Ajay Mishra, a senior advocate practising at the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur and the Supreme Court, made a significant personal sacrifice to ensure his children received quality education.

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{{^usCountry}} For nearly 25 years, he divided his time between Bhopal, where his family lived, and Jabalpur, where he worked. Travelling between the two cities became part of his routine, with four nights a week often spent aboard the Narmada Express. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For nearly 25 years, he divided his time between Bhopal, where his family lived, and Jabalpur, where he worked. Travelling between the two cities became part of his routine, with four nights a week often spent aboard the Narmada Express. {{/usCountry}}

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Mother balanced professional responsibilities and children’s education

Their mother, Dr Renuka Mishra, is the principal of Shri Satya Sai Women's College in Bhopal. Being a working woman, she managed both personal and professional lives with perfection.

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Aaditya has credited his mother's constant encouragement and support for helping both siblings navigate their academic and competitive examination journeys.

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How the siblings achieved UPSC success

Aaditya Mishra appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Exam in 2017. This was his second attempt, and he cracked it with an All India Rank of 158. He was allotted the Madhya Pradesh cadre.

Pallavi Mishra was deeply inspired by her brother’s achievement, and so she also decided to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services exam. She appeared for the exam in 2023 and cracked it. She secured AIR 73 and was allotted the Punjab Cadre.

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The siblings' journey is also rooted in a family legacy of public service. Their grandfather, Mahesh Dutt Mishra, served as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Madhya Pradesh Police.

Aaditya has also acknowledged the contribution of his wife, who has supported him throughout his career, including during his postings in Naxal-affected areas.

Their story goes beyond two siblings achieving success in one of India's toughest competitive examinations. It highlights the importance of family encouragement, educational support, discipline and collective sacrifice in helping young aspirants pursue their dreams.