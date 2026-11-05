What do you need to build a successful business? The answers may vary, but one thing everyone agrees on is that a strong idea or approach is needed for a successful business.

Started during COVID lockdown, this startup now generates ₹15 crore in revenue: Success story of Abhinav Mathur (Official website )

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Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Abhinav Mathur built a 15 crore business empire with a simple idea in just six years. Abhinav started Something's Brewing in 2020, identifying an emerging opportunity in India's home-brewing coffee market. Today, the startup has established itself as a platform for coffee enthusiasts, offering speciality coffee, international coffee machines, and brewing equipment.

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According to a Navbharat Times report, the company recorded ₹15 crore in revenue in the financial year 2025-26 and is aiming to achieve ₹22-25 crore in revenue this year.

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Launched during pandemic

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{{^usCountry}} In 2020, Something’s Brewing was launched. Amid the pandemic, traditional business models and forced cafe shutdowns disrupted the startup's flow. With the demand for coffee equipment shifting from commercial establishments to individual consumers, he identified a gap in the Indian market. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2020, Something’s Brewing was launched. Amid the pandemic, traditional business models and forced cafe shutdowns disrupted the startup's flow. With the demand for coffee equipment shifting from commercial establishments to individual consumers, he identified a gap in the Indian market. {{/usCountry}}

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He collected data and concluded that coffee enthusiasts in India had limited access to high-quality international coffee machines and brewing equipment. To address this gap, he launched the company's website on October 1, 2020, coinciding with International Coffee Day.

With the pandemic still ongoing, the business faced several challenges, including importing products from international brands and arranging samples, which were difficult due to supply chain disruptions. Moreover, the high product prices, ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹2 lakh, made it challenging to attract first-time customers.

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So instead of relying on large online marketplaces, Abhinav focused on building an independent e-commerce platform. He went a step further and began demonstrating coffee-making equipment to potential customers via video calls, allowing them to understand how the products worked before making a purchase. This approach gradually helped the company build customer confidence.

In-house brand launched

The high prices for various international coffee equipment limited the company’s reach among budget-conscious consumers. To address this challenge, Something's Brewing launched its own in-house brand, Budan, approximately a year after starting operations. With products priced from around ₹15,000, the brand made home espresso machines more accessible to a wider segment of Indian consumers.

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The move helped the company expand its customer base and strengthen its presence in the growing home-brewing market.

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With ₹15 crore in revenue in FY 2025-26 and an ambitious target of ₹22-25 crore for the current year, the startup is looking to strengthen its product portfolio and expand its presence in India's home-brewing coffee market.

Mathur's entrepreneurial journey highlights how identifying a shift in consumer preferences, addressing an underserved market, and building customer trust can help turn a business idea into a growing enterprise.

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