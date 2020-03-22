e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Teachers, non teaching staff permitted to work from home till March 31, says MHRD

Teachers, non teaching staff permitted to work from home till March 31, says MHRD

The Ministry has requested all teachers and educational institutes to maintain regular communication with students and resolve their queries. It has also appealed to parents, students, and teachers not to panic.

education Updated: Mar 22, 2020 09:39 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).
Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).(HT file)
         

In a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, the teachers and non-teaching staff of universities, colleges and schools are permitted to work from home till March 31, Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) said on Friday.

“In view of coronavirus spread, teachers and non-teaching staff of universities, colleges and schools are permitted to work from home till March 31,” Khare said.

Earlier, on Wednesday MHRD had directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and all educational institutions in the country to postpone all exams including JEE Main till March 31 in view of coronavirus outbreak.

The Ministry has requested all teachers and educational institutes to maintain regular communication with students and resolve their queries. It has also appealed to parents, students, and teachers not to panic.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country has climbed to 283.

top news
Some coronavirus patients may need quarantine longer than 2 weeks: Study
Some coronavirus patients may need quarantine longer than 2 weeks: Study
13 security personnel missing after encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh
13 security personnel missing after encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh
Pakistan can face complete lockdown, say reports as Covid-19 cases spread rapidly
Pakistan can face complete lockdown, say reports as Covid-19 cases spread rapidly
More than 4 lakh people take the Janta Curfew pledge, shows govt data
More than 4 lakh people take the Janta Curfew pledge, shows govt data
Covid-19: How it will change the world
Covid-19: How it will change the world
Al-Qaeda’s India affiliate hints at shifting focus to Kashmir
Al-Qaeda’s India affiliate hints at shifting focus to Kashmir
Covid-19 LIVE: 324 people affected nationwide, says Health Ministry
Covid-19 LIVE: 324 people affected nationwide, says Health Ministry
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News