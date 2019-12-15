e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / Education

UGC NET examination in northeast postponed, check details here

The candidates scheduled to appear in Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2019 examination in Assam (Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Sivasagar and Tezpur) and Meghalaya (Shillong) are hereby informed that their examination has been postponed.

education Updated: Dec 15, 2019 10:32 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination, scheduled to be held on 15 December, has been postponed
The Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination, scheduled to be held on 15 December, has been postponed (HT file)
         

Amid the ongoing protests in the northeast, the Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination, scheduled to be held on 15 December, has been postponed until further notification.

A public notice issued by National Testing Agency, an autonomous organisation under the Department of Higher Education, said, “The candidates scheduled to appear in Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2019 examination in Assam (Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Sivasagar and Tezpur) and Meghalaya (Shillong) are hereby informed that their examination has been postponed.”

In in other states/Union Territories, the examination will be held on 15 December. “The revised date of examination for Assam and Meghalaya will be announced soon. All the candidates are advised to regularly visit the website of NTA www.nta.ac.in and https://csirnet.nta.nic.in for further information”, it said.

tags
top news
‘We will talk about it’: Amit Shah hints at changes in Citizenship Act
‘We will talk about it’: Amit Shah hints at changes in Citizenship Act
Skill funds lie unspent for last 3 years, scheme short of target
Skill funds lie unspent for last 3 years, scheme short of target
Balakot was message to Pak that terror attacks come at a cost: Ex-IAF chief
Balakot was message to Pak that terror attacks come at a cost: Ex-IAF chief
Prashant Kishor offers to resign over CAA, Nitish Kumar turns it down
Prashant Kishor offers to resign over CAA, Nitish Kumar turns it down
Andhra IPS officer, booked for harassing and intimidating wife, suspended
Andhra IPS officer, booked for harassing and intimidating wife, suspended
Days after Unnao case, another UP woman’s kin claim she was raped, set afire
Days after Unnao case, another UP woman’s kin claim she was raped, set afire
Global drug racket across 7 countries busted, drugs worth Rs 1.3 cr seized
Global drug racket across 7 countries busted, drugs worth Rs 1.3 cr seized
‘Will his body be able to cope’: Shastri on MS Dhoni’s future
‘Will his body be able to cope’: Shastri on MS Dhoni’s future
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News