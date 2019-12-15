UGC NET examination in northeast postponed, check details here

education

Amid the ongoing protests in the northeast, the Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination, scheduled to be held on 15 December, has been postponed until further notification.

A public notice issued by National Testing Agency, an autonomous organisation under the Department of Higher Education, said, “The candidates scheduled to appear in Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2019 examination in Assam (Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Sivasagar and Tezpur) and Meghalaya (Shillong) are hereby informed that their examination has been postponed.”

In in other states/Union Territories, the examination will be held on 15 December. “The revised date of examination for Assam and Meghalaya will be announced soon. All the candidates are advised to regularly visit the website of NTA www.nta.ac.in and https://csirnet.nta.nic.in for further information”, it said.