UPSC Calendar 2020: Check important dates of IAS, NDA, NA, CAPF, IES exams

education

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:42 IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule for the year 2020 on its official website upsc.gov.in. Every year, UPSC releases an exam calendar mentioning the important dates of notification , application and date of exam.

One of the most important exams of UPSC, the civil services prelims exam will be held on June May 31, 2020 for which the notification will be released on February 12 and the last date to apply is March 3, 2020. The civil services main exam will commence from September 18, 2019.

The year 2020 will begin with Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination for which the notification will be issued on September 25, 2019 and exam will be held on January 5, 2020.

Click here to check the entire 2019 calendar of UPSC

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 11:42 IST