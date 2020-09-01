e-paper
Home / Education / UPSC CDS Final Result: Combined Defence Services II results declared at upsc.gov.in, check merit list here

UPSC CDS Final Result: Combined Defence Services II results declared at upsc.gov.in, check merit list here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the final results of combined defence services (CDS) II, 2019 on its official website at upsc.gov.in. A total of 196 candidates have qualified the exam and interview. Suresh Chandra, Parvesh Kumar and Jatin Garg have bagged the top 3 positions.

education Updated: Sep 01, 2020 18:44 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the final results of combined defence services (CDS) II, 2019 on its official website at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results online. A total of 196 candidates have qualified the Combined Defence Services Examination (II),2019 that was conducted in September, 2019 and SSB interviews that were held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. Suresh Chandra, Parvesh Kumar and Jatin Garg have bagged the top 3 positions.

UPSC CDS II was conducted for admission to the 149th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 208F(P) Course.

However, marks of the candidates will be available on the website after declaration of final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2019.

“The number of vacancies, as intimated by the Government is 100 for Indian Military Academy [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ certificates (Army Wing) holders], 45 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive (General Service)/Hydro [including 06 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificate holders (Naval Wing)] and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad [03 vacancies are reserved for NCC ’C’ Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Spl. Entry],” the official notice reads.

The Commission had recommended 2699, 1592 and 0611 as qualified in the written test for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy, respectively. The number of candidates finally qualified are those after SSB test conducted by Army Head Quarters.

Check merit list here

