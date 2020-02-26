UPSC civil services prelims 2020: Important notification issued by commission

education

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 13:46 IST

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued an important notification for the candidates who want to apply for the civil services preliminary examination 2020.

The commission has urged the aspirants of civil services exam 2020 to submit their civil services prelims application at the earliest. The last date to apply for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 is 6pm on March 3.

The commission has asked the candidates to submit the civil services prelims 2020 application as soon as possible and not wait for the closing date of application as their is heavy rush on last few days.

The official notification for the civil services preliminary examination 2020 was released on February 12 and Civil Services (preliminary) Examination 2020 will be held on Sunday, May 31.

To apply Online candidates should visit the UPSC websitehttps://upsconline.nic.in. Detailed instructions for filling up online applications has also been provided by the commission.

A photo ID card like Aadhaar Card, Voter Card, PAN Card, Passport, Driving Licence or any other photo ID card issued by the state or central government is required to fill the application.

Candidates should provide details of this Photo ID card while filling up the online application form. They also need to upload a scanned copy of the photo ID whose details have been provided in the online application.

This photo ID card will be needed for all future referencing and the candidates must carry the same photo ID card while appearing for examination or personality test.

Candidates have also been provided the facility of withdrawal of application and the instructions for the same have been provided.



In case of confusion regarding applications, candidates should contact UPSC’s facilitation counter near gate ‘C’ of its campus in person or over Telephone No. 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 on working days between 10am and 5pm.