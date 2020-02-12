UPSC civil services prelims 2020 notification released, check it and apply

education

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 12:25 IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday, February 12 released the official notification for the civil services preliminary examination 2020.

The application process has begun and the last date to apply for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 is March 3. The Civil Services (preliminary) Examination 2020 will be held on Sunday, May 31.

Candidates will be able to register for the examination by visiting the UPSC application website. Here is the direct link to check the notification.

UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) examination is the first stage of the exam that candidates need to clear to qualify for the main examination. It is an objective type test consisting of two papers. However, the marks obtained in the preliminary examination is not added for determining the final merit list.

Meanwhile, the notification for the Indian Engineering Services (IES) Examination 2020 and India Statistical Service Examination (ISS) 2020 is expected to be released on March 25 which the application process will continue till April 13.

Note: Visit the official website of UPSC for latest news and updates on the examination.