UPSC civil services Result: Anmol Jain from Bhopal secure 14th rank in his final attempt

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 21:05 IST

A 28-year-old Anmol Jain from Bhopal secured 14th rank in UPSC civil services final exam 2019, results of which were announced on Tuesday.

A graduate from IIT Delhi, Jain cleared the exam in his fifth and final attempt. Jain recently secured third rank in Indian Forest Services exam, conducted by UPSC.

Jain prepared for the exam in Bhopal and he joined online classes for mock tests.

Jain said, “I am so happy that I achieved my ultimate dream. When I was doing my engineering, I had decided to become an IAS officer. As physics was my favourite subject so I chose it as my optional subject too.”

“After completing my engineering, I joined a private company in Gurgaon. I started preparation by joining a coaching in Delhi. Later, I moved to my home town in Bhopal and started preparation through self-study. I used to enjoy my studies a lot hence I never counted hours,” he added.

For the preparation of civil services exam, continuous revision is very important and this strategy helped me in scoring well in the exam, said Jain.

Jain’s father and mother are doctors in Bhopal.

Another candidate Pradeep Singh, 23, from Indore secured 26th rank in the examinations. Pradeep is presently under training as an Indian Revenue Service officer in Indore.

Pradeep’s father Manoj Singh, who used to work as petrol pump attendant in Indore, had left the job after his selection in Indian Revenue Services in UPSC Civil Services Exam 2018.

Pradeep said, “I saw so many dreams to serve my nation and to bring a positive change in the society and that could be achieved only as an IAS officer. After selecting as an IRS officer, I didn’t stop my preparation and appeared in the exam again to fulfill my dream.”

“I am happy that my father’s sacrifice didn’t go in a vain.

My father sold his only house in Indore in 2017 to send me to Delhi for the preparation of civil services exam,” he added.