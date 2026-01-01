UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Kashmir, New Year 2026, New Year resolution & more

Daily Quiz 1. Which country said on Tuesday it was pulling its remaining forces out of Yemen after Saudi Arabia backed a call for its forces to leave within 24 hours, in a major crisis between the two Gulf powers and oil producers?

A. Oman

B. Kuwait

C. Qatar

D. United Arab Emirates

2. Which armed rebel movement, rooted in Yemen’s Zaydi Shia population and reportedly backed by Iran, has controlled large parts of northern Yemen including the capital Sanaa, and has been at the centre of the country’s civil war as well as regional tensions involving Saudi Arabia?

A. Hezbollah

B. The Houthis

C. Al-Shabaab

D. Popular mobilisation forces

3. After Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen and Rihanna, which globally influential pop star has become the fifth musician ever to enter the dollar billionaire club?

A. Adele

B. Lady Gaga

C. Kayne West

D. Beyonce

4. The population of the Jammu and Kashmir’s royal stag, also known as the …, a critically endangered species endemic to the Kashmir Valley, has increased to 323 from 289 in 2023, according to the latest census. Fill in the blank.

A. Barasingha

B. Chital

C. Hangul

D. Sambar

5. Which upcoming Hindi film, starring Salman Khan and inspired by the 2020 military clash between Indian and Chinese troops, has come under the spotlight after China’s state-run Global Times reacted to its teaser—prompting Indian government sources to stress that cinema is an artistic expression and not subject to official restriction?

A. ‘Shershaah’

B. ‘Battle of Galwan’

C. ‘Sam Bahadur’

D. ‘Pippa’

6. After Benazir Bhutto of Pakistan made history in 1988 as the first woman prime minister in the Muslim world, which leader became the second woman to hold the office of prime minister in a Muslim-majority country, assuming power in the early 1990s?

A. Khaleda Zia (Bangladesh)

B. Megawati Sukarnoputri (Indonesia)

C. Tansu Ciller (Turkey)

D. Atifete Jahjaga (Kosovo)

7. Which Olympian led a government-appointed task force whose 170-page report, recently submitted to Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, flagged “systemic deficits” in India’s sports administration—highlighting inadequate preparation of athletes for governance roles—and recommended the creation of an autonomous statutory body to train a specialised sports governance cadre, including IAS officers?

A. PR Sreejesh

B. Mary Kom

C. PT Usha

D. Abhinav Bindra

8. The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) runs TOPS, a Union government programme that provides financial and holistic support to athletes for achieving their goal of Olympics success. What does TOPS stand for?

A. Talent Optimisation and Performance Scheme

B. Target Olympic Podium Scheme

C. Total Olympic Performance Strategy

D. Training and Outreach Programme for Sportspersons

9. FIFA President … … defended controversial ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup, revealing that organisers had received a record 150 million requests for tickets in the past two weeks. Fill in the blanks.

A. Arsene Wenger

B. Sepp Blatter

C. Michel Platini

D. Gianni Infantino

10. Which automobile manufacturer on Tuesday announced its entry into India’s commercial mobility segment with the launch of dedicated taxi offerings under its ‘Prime Taxi’ range, targeting fleet operators and app-based cab aggregators?

A. Tata Motors

B. Kia India

C. Hyundai Motor India

D. Maruti Suzuki

Answers 1. United Arab Emirates

2. The Houthis

3. Beyonce

4. Hangul

5. ‘Battle of Galwan’

6. Khaleda Zia (Bangladesh)

7. Abhinav Bindra

8. Target Olympic Podium Scheme

9. Gianni Infantino

10. Hyundai Motor India