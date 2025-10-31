UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Anutin Charnvirakul, Etsy, ICSSR, Azure, Hurricane Melissa, National Unity Day & more

Daily Quiz 1. Who is India’s first woman Rafale fighter jet pilot? UPSC Quiz File Image

A. Bhawana Kanth

B. Shivangi Singh (Correct)

C. Mohana Singh Jitarwal

D. Avani Chaturvedi

2. Which is the first company to reach $5 trillion in market value?

A. Apple

B. Nvidia (Correct)

C. Amazon

D. Meta

3. Which online marketplace has decided to elevate chief growth officer Kruti Patel Goyal to the CEO job?

A. eBay

B. Ruby Lane

C. Shopee

D. Etsy (Correct)

4. At the Chess World Cup, which is getting underway in Goa, who will be the only woman in the field, having got a wild card entry?

A. Divya Deskmukh (Correct)

B. Hou Yifan

C. Zhu Jiner

D. Koneru Humpy

5. Anutin Charnvirakul is the third prime minister in two years of which country?

A. Laos

B. Cambodia

C. Thailand (Correct)

D. Bhutan

6. What's the full form of ICSSR, the autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Education?

A. Institute for Culture, Strategic Studies, and Research

B. Indian Commission for Science, Society and Research

C. Indic Council for Scientific and Social Research

D. Indian Council of Social Science Research (Correct)

7. Since 2014, October 31st, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is celebrated as what?

A. National Harmony Day

B. National Unity Day (Correct)

C. Constitution Protection Day

D. National Integrity Day

8. Azure is the cloud computing platform of which company?

A. Google

B. Amazon

C. Microsoft (Correct)

D. Oracle

9. As part of the proposed amendments to the IT Rules, a three-word term has been introduced to refer to "artificially or algorithmically created, generated, modified or altered using a computer resource, in a manner that appears authentic or true.” What is the term?

A. Deep Fake Content

B. Synthetically Generated Information (Correct)

C. Digitally Fabricated Information

D. Computer Created Media

10. What is the name of the hurricane that made landfall recently as a category five storm in Jamaica?

A. Andrea

B. Barry

C. Melissa (Correct)

D. Dexter