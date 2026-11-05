UPSC Mains Result 2026 out at upsc.gov.in; 2,526 candidates qualify for interview

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026 on Thursday. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now check their results through the Commission's official website, upsc.gov.in.

Those who have made it to the interview round must complete or update the required information in their online application forms. (HT_Print)

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A total of 2,526 candidates have cleared the Mains examination and qualified for the next stage of the selection process, the Personality Test or interview.

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Those who have made it to the interview round must complete or update the required information in their online application forms. The facility will be available on the UPSC online portal from November 11 to November 25, 2026, until 6 pm.

How to check UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026

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1. Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

2. Go to the 'Written Results' section on the homepage.

3. Find the link for 'Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026'.

4. Click on the link to open the result PDF.

5. Download and save the PDF

UPSC CSE 2026 interview: Dates and details

The Personality Tests will take place at the Commission's office at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi.

Also read | UPSC releases civil services prelims 2026 results; 13,343 shortlisted for Mains

Candidates shortlisted for the interviews will be able to download their e-Summon letters from the UPSC website and the online application portal. The Commission has made it clear that no physical summons letters will be sent.

UPSC CSE Mains 2026 marksheets

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The marksheets of all candidates will be published on the Commission's website within 15 days of the declaration of the final result, after the Personality Tests have been completed.