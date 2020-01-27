e-paper
UPSEE 2020 registration begins at upsee.nic.in, direct link to apply

UPSEE 2020 registration begins at upsee.nic.in, direct link to apply

AKTU has also released an information Boucher regarding the state-level engineering entrance examination on its official website. Read on to know more..

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 14:10 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSEE 2020 registration. (Screengrab)
         

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Uttar Pradesh has invited online applications for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance examination (UPSEE) 2020 on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam online at upsee.nic.in on or before March 15, 2020, until 11:59 pm.

UPSEE 2020 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 10, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. AKTU has also released an information Boucher regarding the state-level engineering entrance examination on its official website.

Application fee:

The Entrance Examination Fee for UPSEE 2020 is Rs. 1300.00 for Male/Transgender candidates of General and OBC category and Rs. 650.00 for Female/Physically Handicapped candidates of all SC/ST category candidates.

Eligibility Criteria for UG candidates

All UPSEE aspirants applying to be screened for admission to B.Tech and other undergraduate programs need to clear the class 12th exam with a minimum 45% marks for the general category and 40% marks for the reserved category.

Candidates seeking admission to B.Arch programs offered by AKTU affiliated institutions need to pass class 12th board examination with minimum 45% marks for general category and 40% marks for reserved category. Alternatively, they can also qualify or complete a 3-year Diploma in Architecture with 50% marks without any grace marks.

Eligibility Criteria for PG Candidates

For admission to MBA / MCA programs: Applicants need to have a Bachelors’s degree with minimum 50% marks for general category and 45% marks for SC and ST candidates. For admission in the MCA program, a candidate should have cleared the class 12th Board Exam and Graduation with Mathematics as a compulsory subject.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the Information Boucher here: 

Here’s the direct link to apply online for UG, MCA (Integrated), MBA (Integrated) Courses.

Here’s thedirect link to apply online for MBA, MCA Courses.

Here’s thedirect link to apply online for MTech, MDes, MPharma, MArch courses.

