WB Board 12th Result 2025 Live: WBCHSE HS results today at result.wb.gov.in, HT portal

WB Board 12th Result 2025 Live: WBCHSE will declare the HS results today at result.wb.gov.in and other websites (Naeem Ansari/ANI File)

West Bengal WBCHSE WB Board 12th Result 2025 Live: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the WB HS results 2025 today, May 7, 2025. The board will declare the WBCHSE 12th result at 12:30 pm, and students can check their marks from 2 pm onwards. ...Read More

WB 12th results will be available at result.wb.gov.in and results.digilocker.gov.in. In addition, Hindustan Times will also host the WB 12th results.

Students can register on the HT portal now. When the result is available, they will receive alerts on their phones and emails.

WBCHSE WB HS 12th result 2025: Register on HT portal

WBCHSE will announce the result at a press conference to be held at Vidaysagar Bhavan, Saltlake, Kokata-700091.

The board will distribute hard copies of the mark sheets, and pass certificates will be distributed from 55 distribution centres across the state from 10 am on May 8. Schools will collect and distribute the mark sheets and certificates among the students on the same day.

WBCHSE 12th results 2025: How to check results

Go to the official website, result.wb.gov.in

Click on the link WB 12th result link

Enter your login credentials and submit.

Check and download the result.

WB HS exam was conducted from March 3 to 18, 2025. This year, around 5.09 lakh candidates, including 2.77 lakh girls were eligible to appear for the examinations.

The exam was held at 2,089 centres under CCTV cameras to prevent any unfair practice during exams.