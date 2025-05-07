WB Board 12th Result 2025 Live: WBCHSE HS results today at result.wb.gov.in, HT portal
West Bengal WBCHSE WB 12th Result 2025 Live: The WB HS result will be announced via a press conference scheduled for 12:30 pm. Students can check their marks online from 2 pm.
West Bengal WBCHSE WB Board 12th Result 2025 Live: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the WB HS results 2025 today, May 7, 2025. The board will declare the WBCHSE 12th result at 12:30 pm, and students can check their marks from 2 pm onwards. ...Read More
WB 12th results will be available at result.wb.gov.in and results.digilocker.gov.in. In addition, Hindustan Times will also host the WB 12th results.
Students can register on the HT portal now. When the result is available, they will receive alerts on their phones and emails.
WBCHSE WB HS 12th result 2025: Register on HT portal
WBCHSE will announce the result at a press conference to be held at Vidaysagar Bhavan, Saltlake, Kokata-700091.
The board will distribute hard copies of the mark sheets, and pass certificates will be distributed from 55 distribution centres across the state from 10 am on May 8. Schools will collect and distribute the mark sheets and certificates among the students on the same day.
WBCHSE 12th results 2025: How to check results
Go to the official website, result.wb.gov.in
Click on the link WB 12th result link
Enter your login credentials and submit.
Check and download the result.
WB HS exam was conducted from March 3 to 18, 2025. This year, around 5.09 lakh candidates, including 2.77 lakh girls were eligible to appear for the examinations.
The exam was held at 2,089 centres under CCTV cameras to prevent any unfair practice during exams.
To check the WBCHSE results, students will need to use their board exam roll and number. The result will be announced at 12:30 pm and links to check marks will be available at 2 pm.
Like previous years, the WBCHSE is expected to announce the names and marks of the Class 12th board exam toppers in the result press conference. When available, the names and marks of the West Bengal board toppers will be shared here.
In addition to the official websites Hindustan Times will also host the West Bengal HS results. Students can register using the link given below to get alerts on their phones when the result is available-
When declared, students can check their marks on the following official websites-
result.wb.gov.in and
results.digilocker.gov.in.
WBCHSE 12th results will be announced at 12:30 pm via a press conference. Students can check their marks online 2 pm onwards on the board websites.
As per the official notification, the result will be announced at 12:30 pm via a press conference to be held at Vidaysagar Bhavan, Saltlake, Kokata-700091.
The WBCHSE will announce the WB board HS or 12th final exam results today, May 7.