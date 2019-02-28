Women opting for offbeat careers in manufacturing, automation, block-chain

Job opportunities in near future would be largely impacted by globalization with technology as a driving force. This will require large scale skilled manpower as technology and automation are taking over a sizeable number of jobs. So people will have to invest more on building up their skill sets and also keep tuning themselves to innovations and remain updated with required skill sets.

Today, many job opportunities are getting redundant and existing jobs are demanding for a change in the skill sets required to do them. Not to be left behind, many women in India, foreseeing these transformations are working on acquiring new skill as they foresee limitless new opportunities. Women are shouldering hand-in-hand with their male counterparts and are exploring for newer avenues and reaching out to take on the task to learn new skills. They are opting for offbeat careers in Manufacturing, Automation, Block-chain amongst others, which has predominantly been preferred by men.

How can women develop new skill sets

In order to develop new skillsets, women can get enrolled at Government of India’s Skill India Mission Skill Centres, developed across the country. These Centres impart skills related training for various new age technologies at ITIs, Polytechnics institutes and other private-run registered institutes. Infact, many women are already undergoing and many have undergone skill training for various forms of new age technologies (mentioned above) from these skill centres.

Besides there are many other short courses made available by the ITIs across the country which offers short-term skill set development certificate courses for various in automation, block-chain and other emerging technologies. There are several other private institutions and many other industry run institutions which offers short term courses for many new age technologies. Working women can also keep updated and continue to develop their skillsets through in-house training at their workplace or at the aforementioned institutions.

This will ensure that they do not become redundant and will have the bandwidth to command a handsome salary and much higher than any industry can offer.

Women, skills and emerging technologies

A recent report by the World Bank noted that India can grow in double-digits if more women participate in the product line of the Indian economy. This, according to the report, could be achieved by imparting women with skilled training. As we move towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the Industry 4.0, women are steadily moving towards new age

technologies. The Industry 4.0 is evolving integration of Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things (IOT), automation, genetics, robotics, 3D printing, biotechnology, nanotechnology, cloud computing, sensors, computer powered processes and intelligent algorithms besides other forms of emerging new age technologies that are driving newer prospects for job opportunities and growth. As companies are finding it difficult for skilled men to take on

newer technologies in manufacturing sector, they are turning towards women and are promoting them. Not only does this help in creating a larger part of skilled people but also helping companies creating a conducive workplace, which is bringing in more discipline in work culture. Another good part for women is that technology led-disruptions in India would also widen the scope for remote and flexible work opportunities, creating new employment avenues for women in the future.

Growing dominance of technological-based companies in India and opportunities

India today is world’s fastest-growing economy and is transforming to become one of the global technology hubs. According to a study commissioned by India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry in year 2018, the number of highly skilled technical graduates in India is growing at a rate of 7 percent per year, while in start-ups, India is ranked third in the world, accounting for over 4,700 businesses. There are many other leading global tech giants that have a strong presence in India like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, IBM, Intel, SAP, HP, Tata Consultancy Services, Cognizant amongst others, Not only have these companies featured as Best Places to Work, they also offer equal opportunities for women and growth. These companies attract the best talent across sectors and mentor them in-house imparting them best technological skillsets, which is amongst the best in the industry.

Career in Manufacturing

The smart factories and the manufacturing industry in future will not be mechanically handled but will be equipped with new aged technologies. Many green field factories in India are already adopting to these new age technologies. Automotive industry that are heavily dependent on technology and are amongst the first to go on automation and embrace new technologies have women-friendly work culture and encourage them to take up works related to technology. Today Block chain technology is tipped to be a disruptor in the automotive industry. Two-wheelers manufacturers like Yamaha Motor India has a pink assembly line, managed entirely by women. They have also hired 200 women to undergo apprenticeship programme. Similarly, Hero MotoCorp’s `Project Tejaswani’ has brought in more women in its manufacturing operations, while Bajaj Auto has an assembly line which are run by women. Besides, women must explore on harnessing Big Data in Manufacturing that generates more data than any other sector of the economy and helps drive efficiency, improve processes, and carve a competitive advantage. Other areas where opportunities emerge in near future are across many other major manufacturing entities, which could be textiles, design, chemicals, software, hardware amongst others that will require skillsets in new and emerging technologies. Government too is keen on promoting manufacturing sector which has a share of 16 per cent of India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It aims to increase it to 25 per cent and create 100 million new jobs by year 2022.

Career in Automation, robotics

As the winds of change are blowing across industry as they move to automation and newer technologies, companies are gradually picking up on involving automation at their production units across India. This is minimising human intervention in production, else conventional technologies generally requires more manpower. Women who are also likely to be impacted by the automation in sectors like Information Technology (IT). Similarly, in services like retail, hospitality are also expected for dramatic transformations as a result of digitalisation, automation and surge in use of data analytics. Women who are looking for advance career must look for upgrading to upcoming technologies in their relevant areas of work. This will help in widening their job opportunities.

Career in Block chain technology

Block chain today is like what the “Cloud” was in the mid-2000s. Ranked amongst the fastest-growing skillsets globally, it offers excellent job opportunities. As of now, its demand is far outpacing the supply. In skillsets, blockchain technology today is in its infancy, but its demand from start-ups and many established companies have gone-up. Companies are exploring cryptocurrencies powered by blockchain that underlines technology in block chain, which can be transformative across industries. Block chain are also digitally linked chain, which strengthen procurement strategies and improves efficiencies and cost for manufacturing units. Such is the huge potential which women can explore. Since last few years, manufacturing units are moving towards aligning their procurement processes strategically and using digital tools of supply chain, integrated warehousing and freight handling. Startups in B2B commerce space like Moglix today offer digital solutions of supply chain management for the manufacturing sector.

(Author Saumya Khare is Director HR and Operations, Moglix. Views expressed here are personal.)

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 18:57 IST