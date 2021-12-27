e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Young entrepreneur from J-K’s Shopian sells Kashmiri apples online, introduces new packaging

Young entrepreneur from J-K’s Shopian sells Kashmiri apples online, introduces new packaging

Khan, a fourth-generation farmer from his family, completed engineering and MBA and is now doing his PhD on “value addition, planning and marketing of Kashmiri products”.

education Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 12:15 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Shopian
Adnan Ali Khan is selling around fifteen varieties of apples and selling to customers in packs having one to six apples.
Adnan Ali Khan is selling around fifteen varieties of apples and selling to customers in packs having one to six apples.(ANI )
         

A young entrepreneur from South Kashmir’s Shopian district is selling famous Kashmiri apples on the internet by bringing much-needed reforms in the fruit’s packaging at par with global standards. 30-year-old Adnan Ali Khan, a resident of Pinjoora village in Shopian, has now emerged as a local hero by setting up a supply chain that ensures fair prices to farmers by helping them sell their products online.

Khan, a fourth-generation farmer from his family, completed engineering and MBA and is now doing his PhD on “value addition, planning and marketing of Kashmiri products”. He launched his online venture that delivers Kashmiri apples to the doorstep upon receiving orders online.

The youth entrepreneur is probably the first Kashmiri to sell apples in retail packs on the internet. The 30-year-old made his debut in September when he sold the products from his family-owned apple orchards and is now receiving orders online.

Khan is selling around fifteen varieties of apples and selling to customers in packs having one to six apples.

He that if the government provides facilities to young entrepreneurs they can excel in many fields and it will help other educated youths also.

“I am providing strategic support to my father. The idea is to sell apples with quality packaging. We have a single apple pack or a larger pack with more apples. I want this apple packaging concept to be used by all orchardists. Kashmir growers should develop the art of packaging themselves and market it globally,” Khan told ANI.

He procures eco-friendly packaging material from Gujarat to add value to his produce.

“The concept came to my mind 10 years back but I could not implement it due to some situation then. This year, I decided to take it up with the help of my friend Danish. We brought the packaging equipment from Gujarat. We did a test sample and sent some samples to the Department of Horticulture. Later, we launched it in online and offline modes. I also got an award for Lieutenant Governor for the initiative,” he said.

“Our input cost was low but the output cost was higher. Our products were good but there were problems with our marketing. Then I developed this packaging,” he added.

Showket Ali Khan, father of Adnan Ali Khan expressed over his son’s success.

“We have been in the fruit business for 40-50 years. We have been doing it in our traditional way. After my son completed the MBA, he joined our business. He brought the new packaging system and we are making profits,” he said.

tags
top news
‘Time to ensure our products are world class’: Modi on last ‘Mann ki Baat’ of 2020
‘Time to ensure our products are world class’: Modi on last ‘Mann ki Baat’ of 2020
Express train overshoots red signal by 500 metres, crew suspended
Express train overshoots red signal by 500 metres, crew suspended
Rahane matches Kohli’s rare feat, slams superb century as Ind take control
Rahane matches Kohli’s rare feat, slams superb century as Ind take control
Saffron has been associated with Kashmir for centuries: PM Modi
Saffron has been associated with Kashmir for centuries: PM Modi
As India logs lowest Covid cases since July, a look at the declining trend in states
As India logs lowest Covid cases since July, a look at the declining trend in states
‘Water cannon or bluster, keep walking’: Rahul targets Centre with poem
‘Water cannon or bluster, keep walking’: Rahul targets Centre with poem
2nd Test Live: Century for Rahane, Jadeja inching towards fifty
2nd Test Live: Century for Rahane, Jadeja inching towards fifty
‘Won’t stand against farmers’: BJP ally RLP leaves NDA over farm laws
‘Won’t stand against farmers’: BJP ally RLP leaves NDA over farm laws
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In