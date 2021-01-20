IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Assam Assembly Election / Congress ties up with AIUDF for Assam polls
“I am thankful to all the parties who came together to save the culture and identity of Assam from the divisive politics of the BJP. Our alliance is confident of a win in the assembly polls,” said Jitendra Singh, Congress in-charge for Assam.(PTI)
“I am thankful to all the parties who came together to save the culture and identity of Assam from the divisive politics of the BJP. Our alliance is confident of a win in the assembly polls,” said Jitendra Singh, Congress in-charge for Assam.(PTI)
assam assembly election

Congress ties up with AIUDF for Assam polls

The newly-formed Anchalik Gana Morcha of Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan and three Left parties – CPI, CPI-M and CPI-ML – will also be part of this alliance.
READ FULL STORY
By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:22 AM IST

Putting an end to speculation, the Congress on Tuesday announced the formation of a pre-poll alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) for the upcoming Assam assembly elections due in April-May. The tenure of the present 126-member House expires on May 31.

The newly-formed Anchalik Gana Morcha of Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan and three Left parties – CPI, CPI-M and CPI-ML – will also be part of this alliance.

“I am thankful to all the parties who came together to save the culture and identity of Assam from the divisive politics of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Our alliance is confident of a win in the assembly polls,” said Jitendra Singh, Congress in-charge for Assam.

The BJP, however, remained confident of returning to power in the state. Party spokesperson Roopam Goswami said: “The three Cs – Congress, communists and communal (AIUDF) – is an unholy alliance. The Congress and AIUDF had secret understandings in previous polls and voters in Assam had rejected them. This time too, with them having an official alliance, voters will repose faith in us.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam elections all india united democratic front indian national congress cpi(ml) cpi(m)× congress-cpi
app
Close
e-paper
The CEC is accompanied by seven senior officials of the Commission.(PTI)
The CEC is accompanied by seven senior officials of the Commission.(PTI)
assam assembly election

CEC Sunil Arora arrives at Assam to review preparedness for assembly polls

PTI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:54 PM IST
The EC team on Tuesday would hold separate meetings with the chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police, district election officers and the superintendents of police, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel is on his first visit to Assam to oversee Congress' poll preparations after his appointment as one of the three senior observers of the party (ANI)
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel is on his first visit to Assam to oversee Congress' poll preparations after his appointment as one of the three senior observers of the party (ANI)
assam assembly election

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on two-day visit to poll-bound Assam

By Ritesh Mishra, Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:20 PM IST
  • Bhupesh Baghel's meetings in Assam will be his first to review the Congress' poll preparedness for the assembly elections expected a few months later.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP