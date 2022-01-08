Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: 7-phase election in 5 states from Feb 10, counting on March 10

After holding a series of meetings with the health officials, the Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Out of these 5 poll-bound states, the BJP is in power in 4 states including Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. While the term of the current Uttar Pradesh assembly is ending in May, those of the other four assemblies are ending on different dates in March.