Assembly polls LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi to visit Manipur today

  • Assembly elections live updates: Voting for all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab and the third phase polling for 59 seats in Uttar Pradesh concluded on Sunday.
Among the five states where the polling was scheduled this month, elections are over in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa. In Uttar Pradesh, four more phases remain, while in Manipur, two phases of voting will be done on February 28 and March 5.(PTI)
Updated on Feb 21, 2022 08:52 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Even as the single-phase polling came to an end in Punjab, a high-decibel campaign is set to continue in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh where voters will exercise their franchise in a few more phases.

Polling for all 117 Assembly constituencies in Punjab and the third phase of voting for 59 seats across 16 districts in Uttar Pradesh was held on Sunday. While roughly 70 per cent voters were recorded in Punjab, in Uttar Pradesh, the count was slightly over 63 per cent.

In UP, top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party's president JP Nadda and Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, will resume campaigning soon. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav took out roadshows in state capital Lucknow, which will go to polls on February 23 during the fourth phase.

Among the five states where the polling was scheduled this month, elections are over in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa. In Uttar Pradesh, four more phases remain, while in Manipur, two phases of voting will be done on February 28 and March 5.

  • Mon, 21 Feb 2022 08:51 AM

    Rahul Gandhi to visit Manipur today 

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Manipur today where he will interact with the people of the state, the party said. 

