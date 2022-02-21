Assembly polls LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi to visit Manipur today

Even as the single-phase polling came to an end in Punjab, a high-decibel campaign is set to continue in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh where voters will exercise their franchise in a few more phases.

Polling for all 117 Assembly constituencies in Punjab and the third phase of voting for 59 seats across 16 districts in Uttar Pradesh was held on Sunday. While roughly 70 per cent voters were recorded in Punjab, in Uttar Pradesh, the count was slightly over 63 per cent.

In UP, top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party's president JP Nadda and Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, will resume campaigning soon. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav took out roadshows in state capital Lucknow, which will go to polls on February 23 during the fourth phase.

Among the five states where the polling was scheduled this month, elections are over in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa. In Uttar Pradesh, four more phases remain, while in Manipur, two phases of voting will be done on February 28 and March 5.